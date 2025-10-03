Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $32,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.