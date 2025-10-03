Signaturefd LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.