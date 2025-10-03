Signaturefd LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 120.9% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 215.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $8,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,199,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,844,896 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

