Signaturefd LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.