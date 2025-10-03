Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 4.1%

AVAV stock opened at $360.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $363.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

