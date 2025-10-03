Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 1,747.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 155,025 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PSO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Pearson, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

