Signaturefd LLC Sells 394 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 6,323.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 531,815 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 113,245.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equitable by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $364,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,566.72. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $50.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

