Signaturefd LLC Sells 51 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $356.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $360.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average is $240.85. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $902,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

