Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of PLDT Inc. $PHI

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8414 per share. This represents a yield of 530.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

