Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 208 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $394,000. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.47 and its 200-day moving average is $256.30. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

