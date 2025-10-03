Snap Inc. $SNAP Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 169.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,743.79. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $208,618.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,464,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,310,947.16. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock worth $11,629,869. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

