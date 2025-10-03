Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Holdings Trimmed by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,705,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $555,847,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $11,148,356.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,645.32. The trade was a 57.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock worth $362,990,571. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

