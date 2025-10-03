Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 317.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Trade Desk stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

