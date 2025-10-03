Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,208,000 after purchasing an additional 93,142 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

