SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 348,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 244,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

