SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

