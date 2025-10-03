State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,289 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3,878.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.