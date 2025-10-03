State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,159,000 after acquiring an additional 886,785 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gentex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,471 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 687,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

GNTX stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

