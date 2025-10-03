State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cleanspark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.14 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

