State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

