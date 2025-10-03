State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 53.5% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Otter Tail Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

