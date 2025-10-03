State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Mueller Water Products $MWA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 55.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 49.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

