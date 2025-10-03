State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,247 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8,588.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 145,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

