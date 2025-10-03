State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $17,671,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,362.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 424,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381,210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $42.97 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.