Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.22.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

