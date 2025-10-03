Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $436.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 252.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 42.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Tesla by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

