The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,842.90 ($51.66) and traded as low as GBX 3,842 ($51.65). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,896 ($52.37), with a volume of 424,223 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,965 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,900 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,891.25.

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.30, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,692.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,842.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 2,816 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,550 per share, for a total transaction of £99,968. Also, insider Neil Eady purchased 1,325 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, with a total value of £49,992.25. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

