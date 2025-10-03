The Western Union Company $WU Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,948.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 977,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 372.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:WU opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

