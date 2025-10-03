Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

