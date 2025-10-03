Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 237,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 194,806 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 162,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

