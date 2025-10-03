United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $976.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $925.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

