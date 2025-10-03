Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $78.52 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.