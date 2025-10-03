V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

OXY opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

