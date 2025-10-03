V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.86.

APP stock opened at $683.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.02. The company has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

