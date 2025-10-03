V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 62,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $251,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Nordson by 168.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

