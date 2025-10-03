V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after buying an additional 426,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in US Foods by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after buying an additional 1,282,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

