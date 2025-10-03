V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $349.17 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $284.38 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.