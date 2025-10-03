V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 912 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in News by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of News by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

