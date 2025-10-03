V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 975 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,509 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,880,000 after acquiring an additional 506,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,765,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

