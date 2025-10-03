V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

