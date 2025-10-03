V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 374 Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15,820.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $140.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

