V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10,160.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

