V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.08. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.41 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,561 shares of company stock worth $5,499,641 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

