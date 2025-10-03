V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9,984.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.07, a PEG ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,706 shares of company stock valued at $170,365,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

