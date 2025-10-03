V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

