V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6,769.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 258,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 193,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $2,338,096.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,123.70. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $3,025,950.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,563.75. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,131 shares of company stock worth $30,384,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.6%

WCC opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $185.69. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

