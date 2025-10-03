V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6,418.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,919.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,664,100. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

