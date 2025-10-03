V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.06. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

