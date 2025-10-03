V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in East West Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

