V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $37,000 in ING Group, N.V. $ING

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get ING Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth about $423,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 18,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $25.78 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ING Group

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.